Btcfi Stumbles In Its Own Market, Survey Finds

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A GoMining-commissioned survey of over 700 Bitcoin holders across North America and Europe reveals that 77 percent of respondents have never engaged with any BTCFi platform. Only around 8 percent say they actively use BTCFi services for lending, staking or yield generation.

The data exposes a striking contradiction: while the BTCFi sector is receiving strong investment and attention, its reach among actual Bitcoin holders remains minimal. Over 65 percent of those surveyed could not name a single BTCFi protocol, pointing to a significant awareness gap in the industry. Roughly 40 percent of respondents say they would allocate less than 20 percent of their Bitcoin to DeFi products-underscoring cautious attitudes steeped in mistrust or lack of comprehension.

GoMining CEO Mark Zalan argues the survey reflects a mismatch in product design:“There's an enormous appetite for these opportunities, but the industry has built products for crypto natives, not for everyday Bitcoin holders.” He cautions that BTCFi platforms must prioritise simplicity, trust and education over technical sophistication if they are to attract a broader base.

Despite limited adoption, interest in BTCFi is not absent. Some 73 percent of respondents express a desire to earn yield on their Bitcoin through lending or staking, while 42 percent would like access to liquidity without selling. Yet for now those desires largely remain theoretical.

The survey publication coincides with a sharp rise in BTCFi venture capital activity. Data from industry trackers show that in the first half of 2025, funding to Bitcoin-related infrastructure, custody, and DeFi projects reached US$175 million, spread across 32 funding rounds-20 of which targeted consumer-facing applications. Total value locked in BTCFi has also climbed, hitting US$6.6 billion by mid-2025, up from modest levels just a year earlier.

See also BitMine Immersion Builds Ethereum Fortress with $13.4B Crypto Vault

Industry analysts see this as a pivotal moment. BTCFi is theoretically well-positioned: Bitcoin holders collectively control over US$1 trillion in assets, and unlocking even a small portion into yield markets would shift capital flows substantially. But bridging the adoption chasm requires more than protocol robustness-it demands user trust, transparent security models, and intuitive onboarding.

Several projects are experimenting with custodial BTCFi models that reduce user friction, essentially merging decentralised finance with familiar wallet experiences. These hybrids aim to lower the barrier to entry for mainstream holders who are wary of self-custody risks. Others are focusing on streamlined education and marketing campaigns to bring awareness of BTCFi's value proposition to non-tech audiences, rather than relying exclusively on high-end technical features.

Skeptics argue the reliance on Ethereum's DeFi archetype may be a poor fit for Bitcoin's more conservative base. BTCFi protocols often demand bridging, wrapping or interacting with smart contracts-actions that alienate users comfortable with simpler vehicles like ETFs and custodial wallets. A portion of Bitcoin holders remain risk-averse by nature, preferring regulated, custodial holdings and avoiding experimental protocols.

Some in the industry suggest a phased approach: target early adopters first, establish trust metrics, then gradually roll out to mainstream holders. Others urge a revisit to design philosophy itself: ensuring BTCFi can deliver yield, liquidity and composability while behaving in a way Bitcoin users find intuitive and safe.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.