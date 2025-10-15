India Reaffirms Stance On 2-State Solution For Palestine, Pledges Support For Peace In West Asia
Singh led the Indian side at the opening ceremony of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the NAM hosted by Uganda under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' on Wednesday (local time).
Taking to X, Singh said, "Delivered the national statement at the meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine held in Kampala today. The Committee was established under India's Chairmanship of NAM in 1983. Recalled India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Reaffirmed India's historical position on the negotiated two-State solution in West Asia. India is willing to contribute towards the vision of realising a peaceful and stable West Asia."
On the sidelines of the 19th NAM Ministerial meeting, Singh also held a meeting with Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and discussed multifaceted bilateral ties between the two countries.
Additionally, Singh met Somalian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar and discussed further expansion in bilateral cooperation.
Uganda is the Chair of NAM for the period 2024-26.
Before Singh's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Mid-Term Ministerial under the theme of 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence'. India is a founding member of the movement, which brings together 121 developing countries on a platform of historical significance. India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement."
