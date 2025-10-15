Northeast Monsoon Begins In TN Orange Alert In Four Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) The Northeast monsoon officially commenced in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, bringing widespread showers across several parts of the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued an orange alert for Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram districts, warning of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Heavy rain has been forecast for Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Erode districts.

The weather office said rain intensity is expected to increase gradually, spreading toward the northern and delta districts as the system strengthens over the Bay of Bengal. Districts including Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain.

Officials have warned that low-lying areas may face waterlogging and traffic disruptions if heavy downpours continue through the night.

In Tirunelveli, several areas have remained submerged after three days of relentless rain. The Chellapandian flyover at Washermanpet was inundated, disrupting vehicular movement for hours.

Municipal and road workers were engaged in clearing stagnant water from key roads and residential areas. Officials said continuous rain in the Western Ghats has caused flooding in the Nambiyar River, which in turn has affected nearby farmlands, leaving many paddy fields underwater.

Due to the ongoing rain and waterlogging, District Collectors in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi announced a one-day holiday for all schools.

Tirunelveli Collector Sukumar said the decision was taken in view of heavy overnight rainfall that made commuting unsafe for students.

Ramanathapuram district has also been placed under high alert as rain continues to lash coastal and inland regions.

The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen to stay ashore as strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast.

Disaster management teams have been stationed in vulnerable areas, and the public has been urged to remain cautious over the next few days as intermittent heavy spells are expected to continue with the active onset of the Northeast monsoon.