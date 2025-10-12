Mining Stocks Surge Past Bitcoin's Pace

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A wave of investor appetite lifted the combined market cap of the top 15 public bitcoin miners to $58.1 billion in September, up from $41.6 billion in August and nearly three times the March low of $19.9 billion. That gain vastly outpaced bitcoin's six-month rise of 21 per cent.

Iris Energy delivered a standout return of +624 per cent, while Applied Digital jumped +345 per cent and Cipher Mining rallied +321 per cent. Other strong performers included TeraWulf, Hut 8 and Bitfarms, up between +179 and +280 per cent; Riot Platforms added +147 per cent, HIVE rose +133 per cent, and Core Scientific gained +105 per cent. Even industry heavyweights such as CleanSpark, Bitdeer and Mara Holdings posted returns well above bitcoin's own gain.

The bullish momentum coincided with accelerating pivots by mining firms into high-performance computing and AI infrastructure. Cipher Mining secured a 10-year colocation deal with AI cloud provider Fluidstack worth $3 billion, supported by $1.4 billion in backing from Google for lease obligations in return for share warrants. This deal boosted investor confidence and underscored the strategic shift beyond raw bitcoin mining.

Analysts note that miners with credible AI/HPC pivots posted average gains of roughly 57 per cent over the past month, significantly beating more traditional or“pure-play” miners. Those gains also outstripped bitcoin's roughly 9 per cent rise in the same period.

At the same time, the bitcoin network's hash rate jumped 9 per cent month on month, reaching an average of about 1,031 exahashes per second. That increase intensified competition and compressed margins: daily block reward revenue fell 10 per cent, and gross profit dropped 17 per cent compared to August.

Although elevated valuations reflect renewed investor faith in the mining sector, concerns about sustainability persist. The widening gap between equity valuations and operating revenues prompts questions about whether mining operators can sustain growth amid rising electricity costs, regulatory risks and hardware supply constraints.

Several firms are doubling down on their diversification efforts. Iris Energy has expanded into cloud services, while Core Scientific is pushing deeper into enterprise AI hosting. TeraWulf recently announced multi-year AI hosting contracts backed by Google and leased deployment capacity across its sites.

