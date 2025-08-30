Shah Rukh Khan Credits THESE Two People For Launching His Career In Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan was contacted by Harry Baweja and Hema Malini: Shahrukh Khan is currently considered one of Bollywood's biggest stars. 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' have marked his grand comeback. He has been a favorite actor on the silver screen for the past three decades. Recently, Shahrukh Khan was invited to Anupam Kher's talk show on VOOT. Anupam Kher's talk show. When the host asked the superstar when the passion for acting sparked in him, he shared that he used to play football and focus on studies. A sports injury prevented him from pursuing a career as an athlete. Meanwhile, an uncle living opposite his house was making the serial 'Fauji' with his son. I used to act dramatically, which he was aware of. When his son refused the role, he cast me.

After 'Fauji', I first received a call from Harry Baweja in Delhi. I will always be grateful to him for this. I was excited to hear about the film. However, for some reason, I couldn't do that movie. Later, Hema Malini's assistant called our landline, saying Madam wants to talk to you. I thought it was a prank call. But when Hema Ji spoke to me and offered me a role in 'Dil Aashna Hai', I was overjoyed. When I told my mother, she simply asked, "Who's Hema?" She didn't take it seriously.

Before this, he was doing a show in college, where he had just one line, directed by his mentor Barry John. Later, his friend Karan Kapoor started a TV show. Working in 'Fauji' wasn't pre-planned, but it was destined. I want to credit two people for bringing me to Bollywood: Harry Baweja and Hema Malini. Because of them, I am in the film industry today.