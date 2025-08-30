Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Confirms First Chikungunya Case

2025-08-30 05:35:06
(MENAFN) Rospotrebnadzor confirmed Friday that Russia documented its inaugural chikungunya fever infection, with the affected individual currently receiving hospital care in stable condition.

The health surveillance agency had previously issued alerts regarding potential disease importation risks, ensuring medical personnel were equipped to handle such scenarios, according to official communications.

The infected person traveled from Sri Lanka to Moscow before seeking medical care and was initially admitted to an infectious disease unit under suspicion of dengue fever. Laboratory analysis subsequently verified chikungunya virus infection instead.

Rospotrebnadzor emphasized that domestic transmission risks remain minimal since the disease spreads solely through mosquito bites, and Russia's carrier mosquito populations present no significant epidemiological danger.

"Rospotrebnadzor promptly organized and carried out all necessary anti-epidemic measures," the agency stated.

Border control systems actively monitor arrivals from epidemiologically compromised regions, screening for infectious disease symptoms among incoming travelers, officials noted.

The viral infection manifests through fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue, rash, and swollen joints, with no available vaccine or targeted therapeutic interventions currently existing.

Health authorities stress that containment protocols have been fully implemented following established emergency response procedures for imported tropical diseases.

