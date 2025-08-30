Russia records its first case Chikungunya fever
(MENAFN) Russia reported its first case of Chikungunya fever on Friday, with the patient currently hospitalized in moderate condition, according to the country’s sanitary authority, Rospotrebnadzor.
The agency noted that it had previously warned about the risk of the disease being imported from abroad and had prepared specialists for such a situation. The infected individual had recently arrived in Moscow from Sri Lanka and initially sought treatment for suspected dengue fever, but tests confirmed a Chikungunya virus infection.
Rospotrebnadzor emphasized that there is no current risk of the disease spreading in Russia, as it is transmitted solely through mosquito bites, and local mosquito populations do not pose an epidemiological threat.
“All necessary anti-epidemic measures were promptly organized and implemented,” the agency said. It also highlighted border screening procedures for travelers coming from regions with significant infectious disease risks.
Chikungunya symptoms include fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue, rash, and swollen joints
