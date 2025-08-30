From Labubu Dolls To Stanley Cups: How Social Media Determines What You Buy

If it's viral, it's in your shopping cart! Labubu, Stanley, Laneige, Rhode and the likes; everything trending on social media becomes your next must-have. Does this happen with you, often? If the answer is yes, you are prey to 'hype marketing trends'!

Trends that crop up on social media platforms, endorsed by top celebrities and influencers, lead to hundred per cent success and perked up sales for the brands. Take the latest viral trend of Labubus. In the UAE, Labubu dolls are priced as high as Dh1,250 for rare or bundled editions. Launched way back in 2015, Labubus have (recently) become a cultural obsession, with celebrities like Blackpink's Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa spotted with them. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have fueled the craze, with fans sharing unboxing videos and styling tips. Labubu trend has gone beyond crazy and the unexpected profits speak volumes about hype marketing. First it was luxury brands, now the collectibles.

Recommended For You UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money Indian lenders told to ramp up checks on funds flowing indirectly from Pakistan

Farhana Bodi, an influencer, social media personality and entrepreneur says,“Influencers are a huge part of how trends explode. We're the ones trying things first, sharing what works, what's fun, and what feels fresh. But people can tell if it's genuine or just paid hype. If I talk about something, it's because I've used it, I like it, and it fits my vibe. That honesty is what makes the audience trust us, and that trust is what actually drives behaviour.”

The urgency to shop based on virality is grabbing eyeballs. Today it's Labubus, before this it was the Stanley Cup. Anywhere you looked, you saw celebrities and their fans carrying these oversized water sippers tagged along everywhere they went. It still is a craze. It's this 'trendy' factor that hooks the shoppers and brings them back for more. The consumer wants to be seen as someone fashion-forward and up-to-date with the trends. The fear of missing out (FOMO) and the urgency to grab what's hot on the shelves and most importantly what's labelled as 'limited edition' - must be bought.

To this, content creator Rida Tharanaa adds:“These days, it's all about 'how do we make this go viral?' Not whether the product is actually worth your money. The sad part is, sometimes average or even terrible products get hyped just because of smart marketing, and people fall for it. It creates this false sense of FOMO. Also, it feels like the goal isn't to build something amazing anymore, it's to make quick money. And once that's done, people move on to the next trend.”

It feels like the goal isn't to build something amazing anymore, it's to make quick money. And once that's done, people move on to the next trend"

Rida Tharanaa, Content Creator

Then come in true copies of the viral products at dirt cheap rates that add to over consumption and further hype people into buying things. Trends are getting crazier by the day but does hype help a brand in long run?“Hype taps into impulse,” says Milka Karaagalci, founder of the brand Kismet By Milka.“It fuels momentum, especially online. For brands like us, it's about timing and intention. We've seen that a collaboration can drive engagement and convert quickly. But the key is making sure that excitement is matched by quality and meaning. Otherwise, the moment passes without building loyalty. Not all brands need hype. A brand should always focus on storytelling and emotional resonance.”

The 2017 fidget spinner craze was a classic case of overconsumption driven by FOMO and trend-chasing. While they provided a momentary distraction, many of these spinners likely ended up in landfills, contributing to plastic waste. In just six months, a staggering 19 million fidget spinners were sold, highlighting the fleeting nature of trends and their lasting environmental impact. A giant mint-green Labubu doll stole the spotlight on June 10, 2025, selling for a whopping $172,800 at a Beijing auction. The exclusive event saw all 48 lots snatched up, raking in a total of $520,000. This monumental sale marked a new high for the Labubu craze, cementing its status as a coveted collectible.

Social media and influencers are often the spark behind these viral trends believes Sakshi Nath, founder of Queens Beauty Lounge and co-founder of TresInd Studio.“When there's a buzz around a product or experience, it naturally drives curiosity and urgency. It definitely helps with sales but more than that it creates a moment that people want to be part of. Whether it's a new supplement, a skincare ritual or even a fashion trend, if the right influencer showcases it, people pay attention. It's not just about their reach but the trust and connection they have with their audience.”

Statista reports that social media has fuelled viral trends, reaching over 4.2 billion active users worldwide, making it easier for trends to spread like wildfire. According to HubSpot, 71 per cent of consumers are more likely to buy something if social media influences them, showing just how powerful viral trends can be in shaping purchasing decisions.“FOMO marketing works because people hate feeling left out, especially when something looks exciting, exclusive, and everyone's talking about it. I've seen it first hand: one well-timed post or collab, and suddenly it's sold out. So yes, it absolutely drives sales. But the real win is when the hype matches the experience. That's when people come back - not just because it's trending, but because it's worth it,” says Farhana.

Like every fad, the viral shopping trends often fade away once the sales are met. Perhaps, it is now time for brands to build loyalty and long-term relationship with their buyer rather than short-lived hype.“You can play with trends, but your foundation has to be solid,” says Rida. Every trend has its shelf life and it reaches a saturation point soon after the product loses its exclusivity and becomes too widely available. The market is then flooded with copies and the shopper eventually loses interest.

Moreover, online shopping can be super addictive, and it's all because of the 'feel-good' factor. When we shop online, our brains get a hit of dopamine, making us feel good and wanting more. This can lead to a cycle of craving and consumption, making online shopping feel almost irresistible. Here, it's extremely important for brands, marketers and consumers to be equally mindful and responsible. Sure, hype is needed but it's crucial for brands to balance hype and long-term strategy. For the consumers - next time when you have the urge to pick that exclusive and desirable collectible, ask yourself:“Is it really worth the hype?!”

How to avoid overconsumption



Ask these questions: Do I really need it? Will I use it six months from now? Is it really worth the hype?

Read about anti-hauling / anti-hoarding Practice slow consumption