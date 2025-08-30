Army Restores Traffic On Tawi Bridge In 12 Hrs

Srinagar- In a remarkable display of engineering skill and operational efficiency, the Engineers of the Tiger Division, Indian Army, successfully constructed a 110-foot Bailey bridge over the Tawi River in less than 12 hours, restoring a crucial transport link in Jammu city.

The bridge, designated as Tawi Bridge No. 4, had been rendered impassable after heavy rains on August 26 damaged the eastern span, leaving vehicles stranded on the swollen riverbank. Thousands of commuters rely on this vital link daily, making its swift restoration a priority.

“Despite washed-out approaches and limited workspace, our teams worked tirelessly through the night to ensure connectivity was restored at the earliest,” Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Tiger Division, told the media.“This bridge is not just a structure; it is a lifeline for the people of the region and a symbol of the Indian Army's commitment to serving the nation in times of need.”

The modular Bailey bridge, a proven engineering solution since World War II, enabled the Tiger Division Engineers to assemble the 110-foot structure swiftly without heavy equipment or cranes, overcoming challenging conditions and limited space. Its load-bearing capacity allows for smooth vehicular movement, facilitating the uninterrupted flow of essential supplies and relief materials.

Major Bhanwala highlighted that the operation was carried out under extremely challenging conditions, with washed-out approaches and constrained workspace testing the resolve and teamwork of the engineers.“This operation underscores the Indian Army's capability to execute critical infrastructure projects under pressure, ensuring mobility and support for both our forces and the civilian population,” he said.