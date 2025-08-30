Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NIT Srinagar Celebrates National Sports Day, Pays Tribute To Legend


2025-08-30 03:01:25
Srinagar- The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday observed National Sports Day with a pledge ceremony and a series of sporting activities, joining institutions across the country in paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

The event was organised by the Students Activity and Sports (SAS) Centre and witnessed active participation from students, faculty, and staff. As part of the programme, a fitness pledge was taken to reaffirm commitment towards health, fitness, and sportsmanship.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to honour Major Dhyan Chand, regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Known as the 'Wizard of Hockey', Dhyan Chand's unmatched skill and sportsmanship brought glory to India, including three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

On the occasion, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Atikur Rehman, said the observance of National Sports Day at the Institute is reminder of the crucial role sports play in student life.

SAS Officer, Kowsar Ali Mir, said that the strong participation of faculty and staff alongside students reflects the inclusive sporting environment at the Institute.

