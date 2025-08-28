MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Document Capture Software Market Reach USD 52.7 Billion by 2033 at 9.8% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global document capture software market was valued at $20.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $52.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 200 Pages) at:Driving FactorsNumerous factors such as the rise in digital transformation programs and industry-wide regulatory compliance requirements, are driving the growth of the document capture software market. The growing trend of remote work, coupled with the growing acceptance of cloud technologies, is further proepelling the growth of the market.Market SegmentationThe document capture software market forecast is segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is classified into multiple channel capture, cognitive capture, mobile capture. By deployment, the market is categorized into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. By enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is segmented BFSI, transport & logistics, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, and others.Competitive LandscapeThe major players operating in the document capture software market include Abbyy Software, Artsyl Technologies Inc, Canon Inc, Capsys Technologies Inc, and EDAC Systems Inc. Other players in the document capture software market include Ephesoft Inc, Hyland Software Inc, KnowledgeLake Inc, Oracle Corporation, and Xerox Corporation.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Strong digital transformation activities across a range of businesses have led to a high adoption rate of modern technology in the region. Securing regulatory compliance in industries such as healthcare and finance increases the need for effective document management systems. Furthermore, the existence of major market players like IBM, Adobe, and Kofax is influencing the ongoing investment and innovation in this field. The market's expansion in North America is further supported by the region's well-established IT infrastructure and the growing use of cloud-based solutions.By component, the multiple channel capture solution segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the surge in need for advanced document capture solutions owing to integrate with other systems like CRM and ERP for automating the data capture processes across the organization.By deployment, the hybrid segment held a significant market share in 2023. This growth is attributed the rise in demand for both on-premise and cloud solutions to perform distinctive functions within the same organization. The growing hybrid work culture is further influencing the growth of the segment.By enterprise, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the large volume of data across these enterprises. The contantly increasing volume of data across large enterprises coupled with the digitalization initiatives to cut time and cost is thereby contributing to the growth of the market.By industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment held a significant market share in 2023. The rise in importance of data to offer a enhanced customer services is increasing the demand for advanced solutions for capturing data at a single point for customer reference.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:● Recent Key Strategies and DevelopmentsIn May 2024, Noventiq announced the launch of its new serverless document management system developed with AWS reducing IT overheads and costs thereby increasing the overall efficiency of the solution.In March 2024, Document Mountain announced the acquisition of MEDI. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing the individual product offerings and to expand the customer base of the companies across the globe.● Industry Trends:In March 2023, Newgen software announced the launch of its new cloud based OmniDocs, a contextual content services platform which enables users to manage, control utilize, and share organizational content.In June 2020, Alfresco Software launched its new claims content management solution. The solution was aimed to increase efficiency and productivity across the BFSI sector.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. Other Trending Reports:● Digital Vault Market● SaaS Escrow Services Market Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

