Easily Mine Bitcoin (BTC) And Dogecoin (DOGE) With The Etncrypto Cloud Mining App

Sydney, August 2025 – As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to break price records and Dogecoin (DOGE) regains strong community momentum, everyday investors are searching for an accessible way to join the global digital gold rush. As a cloud mining provider in Australia, ETNCrypto has officially launched its new Cloud Mining App , allowing users worldwide to mine BTC and DOGE with just a few taps on their mobile devices-without hardware or technical barriers.







Brand Story: From Australia to the Global Stage

ETNCrypto's parent company, ETN AUSTRALIA PTY LTD , was founded in Sydney with the original mission of providing transparent and compliant hashrate leasing services for local miners. By 2024, as energy transitions accelerated and crypto regulations tightened worldwide, ETNCrypto became one of the first platforms to complete a full compliance upgrade.

Its mining centers were strategically placed in Australia and North America, operating on 100% renewable energy and aligned with strict local audit and regulatory requirements.

This forward-looking strategy positioned ETNCrypto to respond seamlessly to the evolving crypto landscape in 2025.

In August 2025, Bitcoin once again surged past the $100,000 mark , driven by growing institutional demand and ETF inflows. Meanwhile, Dogecoin rallied more than 40% in just two weeks.

With its global compliance framework and renewable energy operations, ETNCrypto is uniquely positioned to capture both trends, offering investors flexible, transparent, and sustainable cloud mining opportunities in BTC and DOGE.

Profitability in Practice: Real Investment Plan Examples

To help investors better understand how ETNCrypto's mining plans work, here are two examples drawn directly from the platform's official offerings:



Example 1: Beginner with Antminer T21 Contract

Investment: $300 | Contract Period: 1 day | Daily Profit: $9.00 | Daily ROI: 00% | Principal refunded at expiry.

This plan is designed for first-time users who want a low-entry, short-cycle way to test cloud mining returns. Example 2: Advanced User with Antminer S21+ Hyd Contract

Investment: $8,800 | Contract Period: 7 days | Daily Profit: $378.40 | Total Profit: $2,648.80 | ROI: 30% | Principal refunded at expiry.

A higher-capacity plan suited for investors with greater capital who seek efficient short-term returns.

These cases illustrate how ETNCrypto accommodates both newcomers and seasoned investors with transparent, predictable contract structures.

How to Start Mining BTC & DOGE with ETNCrypto

To make the onboarding process simple for beginners, ETNCrypto provides a streamlined step-by-step approach:

– Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.– Sign up quickly with email or mobile number.– New users automatically receive, which can be used for entry-level BTC or DOGE contracts.– Browse available contracts by duration and ROI, then select BTC or DOGE.– With one tap, your contract begins running on renewable-energy-powered infrastructure.– Mining rewards are settled daily and can be withdrawn to your crypto wallet at contract maturity.

Future of Cloud Mining: Compliance and Sustainability

As the next Bitcoin halving cycle approaches and global crypto regulations mature, cloud mining is undergoing a transformation-from speculative growth to compliance-driven transparency . In 2025, markets like Australia, the EU, and the U.S. have emphasized KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements, pushing investors toward platforms that can be verified through official registries.

At the same time, the industry is shifting to renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, and geothermal, which lower operational costs and align with ESG investment standards. This dual focus on compliance and sustainability is making platforms like ETNCrypto attractive not only to retail miners but also to institutional investors.

For users, this means that choosing a regulated, green-powered provider doesn't just capture today's BTC and DOGE momentum-it positions them for long-term participation in the broader crypto economy.

Conclusion

In 2025, global enthusiasm for digital assets is stronger than ever, and cloud mining has become one of the most balanced ways to combine accessibility, risk management, and profitability. By leveraging regulatory compliance, renewable energy, and intelligent hashrate scheduling, ETNCrypto makes mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin not only easier but also more sustainable and transparent.

For beginners, there are zero-cost trial credits and simple onboarding steps; for long-term investors, the platform offers tiered contracts and structured returns. The ETNCrypto Cloud Mining App is redefining what“mining for everyone” means-making BTC and DOGE not just the pursuit of a few, but an opportunity for the world to share in digital wealth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

