Day-Long Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan For Security Reasons

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The district administration has announced a day-long curfew in various areas of Upper and Lower South Waziristan today, August 28, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. During this period, all movement will be strictly prohibited, and all markets and commercial centers will remain closed.

According to the official notification, entry into Tehsil Birmal and Shakai will be completely banned during the curfew. The affected routes include Wana–Tiarza Gate, Karab Kot, Tanai, Azizabad Chowk to Dargai Bridge, and Shakai–Inzar Cheena to Wana.

In Upper South Waziristan, several routes will also remain inaccessible, including Spinkai Raghzai to Nazar Khel, Asman Manza–Kaniguram, Sherongi, Spinkai Jamaat to Torwam, Dargai Bridge, Madi Jan, Shin Warsak, Mola Khan Sarai to Chagmalai, and Sarwekai–Mola Khan Sarai to Barwand.

The administration has clarified that in case of an emergency, travel will only be allowed with prior permission from police or security forces, along with submission of identification documents and necessary papers. Citizens have also been instructed to immediately move their vehicles 100 meters off the road upon spotting a security forces' vehicle.

Residents traveling from Dera Ismail Khan and Tank to Upper South Waziristan have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the curfew. The administration said these measures are essential to restore peace and improve security in the region.