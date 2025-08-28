Day-Long Curfew Imposed In South Waziristan For Security Reasons
The district administration has announced a day-long curfew in various areas of Upper and Lower South Waziristan today, August 28, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. During this period, all movement will be strictly prohibited, and all markets and commercial centers will remain closed.
According to the official notification, entry into Tehsil Birmal and Shakai will be completely banned during the curfew. The affected routes include Wana–Tiarza Gate, Karab Kot, Tanai, Azizabad Chowk to Dargai Bridge, and Shakai–Inzar Cheena to Wana.
In Upper South Waziristan, several routes will also remain inaccessible, including Spinkai Raghzai to Nazar Khel, Asman Manza–Kaniguram, Sherongi, Spinkai Jamaat to Torwam, Dargai Bridge, Madi Jan, Shin Warsak, Mola Khan Sarai to Chagmalai, and Sarwekai–Mola Khan Sarai to Barwand.
Also Read: Getting Out of Reach for Millions: Flour Prices in Peshawar Soar Amid Relentless Inflation
The administration has clarified that in case of an emergency, travel will only be allowed with prior permission from police or security forces, along with submission of identification documents and necessary papers. Citizens have also been instructed to immediately move their vehicles 100 meters off the road upon spotting a security forces' vehicle.
Residents traveling from Dera Ismail Khan and Tank to Upper South Waziristan have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the curfew. The administration said these measures are essential to restore peace and improve security in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment