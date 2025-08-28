403
Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane Departs To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The fifth Kuwaiti relief plane departed on Thursday from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Jordan's Marka Military Airport carrying 10 tons of food supplies to Gaza as part of the second Kuwaiti air bridge.
The aid is being organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and coordinated with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, represented by the Kuwaiti Air Force.
KRCS Secretary-General Fahad Al-Mandeel told KUNA that Kuwait stands in solidarity with its brothers in the Gaza Strip and is determined to continue providing urgent aid to meet their essential needs.
Al-Mandeel pointed out that KRCS is intensifying its efforts in coordination with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan, the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to ensure the rapid and effective delivery of aid.
He revealed that the Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERC) will deliver the first batch of aid provided by Kuwait on Thursday, through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, and it will be delivered to PRCS for distribution to affected families in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Mandeel affirmed that KRCS is closely monitoring the needs of the people in Gaza through its humanitarian partners.
He expressed his gratitude to the wise political leadership for its constant commitment to supporting disaster-hit people.
He also expressed his appreciation to the donors of the "Fazza for Gaza" campaign, which reflected the authenticity of Kuwaiti society and its solidarity with just humanitarian causes, stressing that KRCS will remain present in every humanitarian crisis, as it is an honorable responsibility. (end)
