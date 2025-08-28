403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese Media Giants File Copyright Lawsuit Against U.S. Perplexity
(MENAFN) Two major Japanese media giants, Nikkei Inc. and The Asahi Shimbun Company, have launched formal legal action on Tuesday against the American AI company Perplexity AI, accusing the firm of copyright violations.
According to The Asahi Shimbun, the dispute centers on Perplexity’s AI-powered search engine allegedly using the media groups’ copyrighted articles without securing permission. Both Nikkei and Asahi are demanding a court injunction to immediately stop the unauthorized reproduction of their content and to remove any existing material stored on Perplexity’s servers. Each company is also seeking damages amounting to 2.2 billion yen (approximately $14.9 million).
This follows an earlier lawsuit filed by another prominent Japanese news organization, The Yomiuri Shimbun, which became the first in the country to sue Perplexity this month.
Perplexity’s platform employs generative AI technology to provide answers by compiling and summarizing information from multiple sources. However, Asahi and Nikkei assert that Perplexity copies their original articles directly from their servers, then stores and uses the content on its own servers without authorization.
The media firms also raised concerns over inaccuracies in some responses generated by the AI. While the search engine cited their outlets as sources, the answers included false information that conflicted with the original articles, they said.
According to The Asahi Shimbun, the dispute centers on Perplexity’s AI-powered search engine allegedly using the media groups’ copyrighted articles without securing permission. Both Nikkei and Asahi are demanding a court injunction to immediately stop the unauthorized reproduction of their content and to remove any existing material stored on Perplexity’s servers. Each company is also seeking damages amounting to 2.2 billion yen (approximately $14.9 million).
This follows an earlier lawsuit filed by another prominent Japanese news organization, The Yomiuri Shimbun, which became the first in the country to sue Perplexity this month.
Perplexity’s platform employs generative AI technology to provide answers by compiling and summarizing information from multiple sources. However, Asahi and Nikkei assert that Perplexity copies their original articles directly from their servers, then stores and uses the content on its own servers without authorization.
The media firms also raised concerns over inaccuracies in some responses generated by the AI. While the search engine cited their outlets as sources, the answers included false information that conflicted with the original articles, they said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment