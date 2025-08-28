Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN to hit nations helping Russia withy secondary sanctions

UN to hit nations helping Russia withy secondary sanctions


2025-08-28 04:05:45
(MENAFN) The European Union is exploring possible punitive actions against nations it accuses of helping Moscow circumvent Western restrictions, according to reports.

Western nations have imposed a historic series of sanctions on Russia over the past decade, with the EU implementing its 18th package last month after overcoming opposition from Slovakia. Efforts are already underway on a 19th package, with the bloc aiming to finalize it next month.

However, the EU "appears to have arrived at the limits of what it can do with sanctions targeting Russia directly," as stated in reports.

EU foreign ministers are set to convene in Copenhagen, Denmark, later this week to "informally" review a range of stricter measures, sources told reports. They are expected to revisit the so-called "anti-circumvention tool" adopted in 2023, which would enable them to block the export, supply, or transfer of certain goods to countries suspected of assisting Russia in bypassing sanctions.

The ministers are also reportedly evaluating additional actions targeting Russia’s oil, gas, and financial sectors, along with new restrictions on trade in Russian goods.

Moscow maintains that the sanctions are more damaging to EU member states than to Russia itself. Despite the restrictions, the Russian economy has remained stable, and the country has shifted trade from Western markets to Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.

Reports also indicate that EU officials have pressed US authorities for tougher measures against Moscow’s trading partners, but Washington has so far refrained from enacting a broader sanctions package.

MENAFN28082025000045017281ID1109987095

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search