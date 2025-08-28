403
Israel murders six Syrian soldiers because they tried disabling surveillance equipment
(MENAFN) At least six Syrian soldiers were killed in Israeli drone attacks as they attempted to disable surveillance equipment in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah, according to reports.
Syrian military units came across monitoring and listening devices during late-night patrols near Al-Mani' Mountain. While working to dismantle them, Israeli drones struck the area.
The strikes reportedly left several soldiers dead, with others injured and vehicles damaged. Air raids continued into Wednesday evening to stop Syrian forces from reaching the site.
Despite the losses, Syrian troops succeeded in destroying part of the surveillance systems and retrieved the bodies of fallen soldiers.
Reports also noted that Israeli forces carried out multiple operations in the Quneitra region of southern Syria, defying international appeals to respect Syria’s sovereignty.
Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government last December, Israel has conducted hundreds of attacks on Syrian military positions and assets, including warplanes, missile systems, and air defense sites.
In addition, Israel has expanded its presence in the occupied Golan Heights by taking control of the demilitarized buffer zone, contravening the 1974 disengagement accord with Syria.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter of a century, fled to Russia in December, bringing an end to the Ba'ath Party’s decades-long rule.
