Give Them Weapons Instead Of Gold: Kshatriya Mahasabha Urges Parents To Arm Daughters Amid Noida Dowry Death Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) 'Instead of gold, our daughters should be be gifted weapons', All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has proposed with an objective to empower them to protect themselves.

The development comes amid outrage over the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21.

A video of the event went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Mahasabha President Ajay Pratap Singh, while addressing a 'Kesariya Mahapanchayat' of the Thakur community in Gauripur Mitli village, on Sunday, noted that in today's changing social environment, arming daughters for self-defence is more valuable than gifting them jewellery.

"Instead of gold and silver, we should present swords, daggers or even revolvers to daughters at the time of marriage. If buying a revolver is expensive, even a country-made pistol (katta) can be considered," Singh said.

He claimed that jewellery makes women more vulnerable to theft and crime, while carrying weapons could empower them and help them defend themselves. Referring to Kshatriya traditions, he said that women were historically trained in self-defence and said that there is the need to revive this practices today.

Singh added that ensuring the safety of daughters was primarily the responsibility of families and urged society to take concrete steps in this regard.

Community members present at the Mahapanchayat supported the proposal, calling it timely.

In the Greater Noida case, police have arrested the victim Nikki's husband Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit . Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security for Nikki's family and witnesses.