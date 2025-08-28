Give Them Weapons Instead Of Gold: Kshatriya Mahasabha Urges Parents To Arm Daughters Amid Noida Dowry Death Case
The development comes amid outrage over the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21.
A video of the event went viral on social media on Tuesday.
Mahasabha President Ajay Pratap Singh, while addressing a 'Kesariya Mahapanchayat' of the Thakur community in Gauripur Mitli village, on Sunday, noted that in today's changing social environment, arming daughters for self-defence is more valuable than gifting them jewellery.Also Read | Another dowry horror in Uttar Pradesh: Police constable's wife burnt alive
"Instead of gold and silver, we should present swords, daggers or even revolvers to daughters at the time of marriage. If buying a revolver is expensive, even a country-made pistol (katta) can be considered," Singh said.
He claimed that jewellery makes women more vulnerable to theft and crime, while carrying weapons could empower them and help them defend themselves. Referring to Kshatriya traditions, he said that women were historically trained in self-defence and said that there is the need to revive this practices today.
Singh added that ensuring the safety of daughters was primarily the responsibility of families and urged society to take concrete steps in this regard.Also Read | Jodhpur woman dies by suicide with 3-year-old daughter after dowry harassment
Community members present at the Mahapanchayat supported the proposal, calling it timely.
In the Greater Noida case, police have arrested the victim Nikki's husband Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit . Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security for Nikki's family and witnesses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment