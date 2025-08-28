Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Warns Citizens as Mount Shinmoe Erupts

2025-08-28 03:19:12
(MENAFN) Mount Shinmoe, an active volcano in southwestern Japan, erupted early Thursday, hurling a towering plume of ash 5,500 meters into the sky, according to reports from media.

The 1,421-meter volcano, located on the border between Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures on Kyushu island, erupted at 4:53 a.m. local time. It marked the first time since July 3 that volcanic debris had reached an altitude of 5,000 meters, media reported, citing the local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Authorities have kept the alert level at 3 on the agency’s five-tier scale, warning residents and hikers to stay away from the crater in both prefectures.

Media reported that the JMA continues to warn residents in nearby areas to remain vigilant as volcanic activity remains unstable.

Mount Shinmoe, part of a group of 50 volcanoes under constant surveillance in Japan, had previously erupted on June 22 — its first eruption since June 2018.

