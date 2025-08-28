Makers Of 'Kuberaa' To Produce Director Sekhar Kammula's Next
Taking to its X timeline, the popular production house issued a brief statement in which it said,"Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is delighted to announce another prestigious collaboration with National Award winning director Sekhar Kammula garu. As part of this partnership, SVCLLP will be producing Sekhar Kammula's 11th film."
The production house went on to add, "The film is currently in the early stages of development, with cast and crew details to be finalized and revealed very soon. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us as we join hands with him again after Kuberaa. Further details will be officially announced in the coming months."
For the unaware, Kuberaa, which was directed by Sekhar Kammula, emerged a huge blockbuster.
Announcing the news of the film having emerged a blockbuster, the film's official X handle, Kuberaa Movie, had then released a poster that read "Unanimous Mega Blockbuster 100+ crore World Wide Gross Estimate" and wrote, "Wealth. Wisdom. And now... ₹100+CR worth of WAVE. #Kuberaa rules with a grand century at the box office."
The film, which received widespread appreciation, opened to strong reviews, with the performances of its lead cast coming in for praise from various sections of society.
In fact, Mega star Chiranjeevi, who participated as the Chief Guest in a success meet of the film, praised Dhanush for his performance in the film, saying nobody else could have done the character of Deva other than Dhanush and that he couldn't recognize Dhanush initially while watching the movie as the actor seemed to have turned into the character.
Apart from Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, 'Kuberaa' also featured Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. On the technical front, the film had music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre were the production designers of the film, which was co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film were designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera was bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.
