Colle AI Introduces Multichain Design Pathways To Improve Developer Workflows

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven multichain NFT creation platform, has launched Multichain Design Pathways, an advanced framework built to simplify and accelerate developer workflows across blockchain ecosystems. This innovation provides a structured, intelligent environment for building, testing, and deploying digital assets with cross-chain functionality at scale.The new framework introduces modular design routes that allow developers to map out NFT logic and structure once, while automatically generating compatible outputs for networks including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. By centralizing logic flows, metadata handling, and token standards, Colle AI removes redundant work and ensures seamless interoperability between blockchains.Backed by Colle AI's adaptive AI engine, Multichain Design Pathways also include automated validation, chain-specific optimization, and real-time error detection. Developers can preview performance across multiple networks before deployment, drastically reducing integration challenges while improving efficiency in live environments.This release positions Colle AI as a leader in developer-focused NFT infrastructure. By offering intelligent pathways that bridge chains, the platform enhances productivity, reduces complexity, and empowers creators and teams to focus on innovation rather than repetitive configuration tasks.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

