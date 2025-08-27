403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3246021 TUNIS -- Kuwaiti athletes increased their tally of medals to five - three gold and two bronze, at the conclusion of the 11th Arab Junior Athletics Championships in Tunisia.
3245934 RAMALLAH -- Ten Palestinians die from hunger due to the inhumane starvation policy imposed by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip.
3245912 WASHINGTON -- US Treasury Secretary expects a significant jump in tariff revenues to more than USD 500 billion annually.
3246027 NEW YORK -- The United Nations calls for firm actions to end the Israeli occupation's atrocities in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
3245984 NEW DELHI -- At least 36 Indians are killed and 20 injured in major landslide and flooding as record rains wreak havoc in Jammu and Kashmir. (end)
