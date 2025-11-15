PM Modi's Leadership Getting Stronger, Congress Fighting For Its Existence: BJP MP

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 15 (IANS) Noida BJP MP Mahesh Sharma on Saturday said that the Bihar poll results have reiterated that the people of Bihar have reposed their faith in the robust leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Congress is fighting for its existence.

“The people of Bihar have once again demonstrated their unwavering trust in PM Modi's visionary leadership and development-oriented governance,” he told IANS.

Sharma said that this mandate reflects Bihar's faith in the double-engine government of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.

“Congress has not only lost the election in Bihar but in several states across the country as it is fighting for its relevance as a political party,” said the BJP MP, told IANS the day after the NDA registered a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly polls.

He claimed that in the times to come, Congress will see more defeats.

“Now, more people have started believing that the Congress will end soon. The Bihar results are evidence of this, where the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) suffered a massive defeat,” he claimed.

On Congress's leadership, Sharma said that under the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, they have been consistently losing the elections one after the other.

“Let Congress decide about their leadership."That is the work of his (Rahul Gandhi's) party members. Rahul Gandhi is not a leader of our party; he is a leader of Congress, so let them think about him,” he said.

Sharma said that Congress's results under LoP Rahul Gandhi's leadership are a matter for the party members to reflect on.

On Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan's facing a major drubbing in the Bihar polls, the BJP MP claimed that Tejashwi Yadav has brought with him a legacy that includes“jungle raj”,“corruption”,“arrogance”, and“misrule”.

“It will take generations to cleanse Congress. This time, the people of Bihar have made it clear that they want to move forward on the path of development and not repeat the governance system they witnessed 20 years ago,” he said.