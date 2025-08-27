Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch Second Drone Strike On Village In Kharkiv Region

Russian Forces Launch Second Drone Strike On Village In Kharkiv Region


2025-08-27 07:07:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said the attack occurred at around 16:00 local time.

"The Russians launched a repeated FPV drone strike on Nova Kozacha. As a result, a garage and windows of a private house were damaged," Zadorenko wrote.

Read also: Shelling of Kharkiv region: three people injured, eight settlements damaged

No casualties were reported.

Earlier, on August 27, an FPV drone strike on the same village caused a private home to catch fire.

Photos: Viacheslav Zadorenko / Telegram

MENAFN27082025000193011044ID1109985296

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search