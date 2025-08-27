Russian Forces Launch Second Drone Strike On Village In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said the attack occurred at around 16:00 local time.

"The Russians launched a repeated FPV drone strike on Nova Kozacha. As a result, a garage and windows of a private house were damaged," Zadorenko wrote.

Shelling of Kharkiv region: three people injured, eight settlements damaged

No casualties were reported.

Earlier, on August 27, an FPV drone strike on the same village caused a private home to catch fire.

Photos: Viacheslav Zadorenko / Telegram