Russian Forces Launch Second Drone Strike On Village In Kharkiv Region
He said the attack occurred at around 16:00 local time.
"The Russians launched a repeated FPV drone strike on Nova Kozacha. As a result, a garage and windows of a private house were damaged," Zadorenko wrote.Read also: Shelling of Kharkiv region: three people injured, eight settlements damaged
No casualties were reported.
Earlier, on August 27, an FPV drone strike on the same village caused a private home to catch fire.
Photos: Viacheslav Zadorenko / Telegram
