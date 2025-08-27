New Online Gaming Act 2025 Explained Lawyer Shivaarti Bajaj On Asianet News English

The Indian Parliament has passed the landmark Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, sweeping changes that outlaw all real-money online games including betting, fantasy sports, and gambling, while promoting e-sports and social gaming under strict regulation. Join lawyer Shivaarti Bajaj on Asianet News English as she breaks down what this law means for gamers, companies, and the future of India's booming gaming industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.