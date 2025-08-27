Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Online Gaming Act 2025 Explained Lawyer Shivaarti Bajaj On Asianet News English


2025-08-27 03:16:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Indian Parliament has passed the landmark Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, sweeping changes that outlaw all real-money online games including betting, fantasy sports, and gambling, while promoting e-sports and social gaming under strict regulation. Join lawyer Shivaarti Bajaj on Asianet News English as she breaks down what this law means for gamers, companies, and the future of India's booming gaming industry.

MENAFN27082025007385015968ID1109984916

