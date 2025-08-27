Azerbaijani, Ugandan Fms Hold Political Consultations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba, on August 27, 2025, to discuss cooperation across political, economic, trade, energy security, humanitarian, and other areas, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Political consultations between the foreign ministries also covered collaboration within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the African Union (AU).

"The ministers exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and emphasized the broad potential for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The importance of joint initiatives, including the establishment of the NAM Youth Organization during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of NAM, was highlighted. It was noted that the strong ties developed during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the movement are expected to continue during Uganda's term.

Bayramov also briefed Mulimba on Azerbaijan's plans to develop and expand the use of alternative energy sources, identifying renewable energy as a key potential area for future collaboration. The successful implementation of Azerbaijan's“ASAN Service” model in Uganda was highlighted as an example of beneficial experience sharing between the two nations.

The minister further informed the Ugandan side about the outcomes of the August 8 Washington meeting, where the text of the 'Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia' was initialed. He also noted the joint request regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. Mulimba conveyed congratulations on the historic peace process agreements and expressed optimism regarding their successful implementation.

During the talks, the sides discussed other issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation across diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian fields.

On the same day, Azerbaijan and Uganda held political consultations to advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The consultations were led by Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiev on the Azerbaijani side and State Minister John Mulimba on the Ugandan side," the ministry said.