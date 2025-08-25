Finscan Recognized For Best Sanction/Watchlist Screening Innovation In The 2025 Datos Insights AML Impact Awards

FinScan is a leading global anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solution.

Innovative Systems' FinScan Payments honored for addressing global payment ecosystem complexities and delivering real-time transaction screening

- Chuck Subrt, Research Director, Fraud & AML Practice at Datos InsightsPITTSUBRGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Datos Insights, a leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries, has named FinScanas a Silver Medalist for Best Sanction/Watchlist Screening Innovation in the 2025 Datos Insights AML Impact Awards. This marks the second consecutive year FinScan, an Innovative Systems solution, received recognition for the category. This year's award specifically recognizes the FinScan Payments ISO 20022-ready transaction screening solution, which addresses the evolving complexities of global digital payment ecosystems while meeting the increasing demands for speed amid rising volumes, risk reduction, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.Datos Insights has long recognized the importance of innovative solutions in the fight against financial crime. In this year's prestigious AML Impact Awards, FinScan Payments stood out for its ability to provide real-time screening against multiple external and internal watchlists and risk databases, in high-volume and complex cross-border environments to help stop high-risk transactions and financial crime.“The FinScan Payments platform's risk-based configuration capabilities and time-sensitive alert management directly address two persistent pain points in the industry: alert fatigue and operational inefficiency,” said Chuck Subrt, Research Director, Fraud & AML Practice at Datos Insights.“In a rapidly evolving landscape driven by open banking, instant payments, and multi-rail infrastructures, FinScan Payments' appreciation of the nuanced compliance and risk management requirements of modern payment ecosystems can transform compliance operations while supporting business growth.”FinScan Payments, which was launched in June 2023 and significantly enhanced in March 2025, features advanced risk-based configurations allowing organizations to tailor screening rules according to their risk appetites, payment types, use cases, and data quality. It ensures seamless integration across diverse payment rails, including legacy systems and emerging instant payment platforms, such as FedNow and SEPA Instant, and fund servicers that have migrated to ISO 20022 formats, such as Fedwire.Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer of Innovative Systems, said:“We built FinScan Payments to yield a six-times faster response compared to most other solutions and reduce false positive matches by as much as 95%, resulting in fewer delayed payments. We are honored to receive this recognition from Datos Insights. It is a testament to the value FinScan delivers in streamlining compliance while driving operational efficiency and reducing risk.”By reducing the number of irrelevant alerts, FinScan improves analyst morale and efficiency, accelerates transaction processing, and enhances overall business productivity.Download Datos Insights' Summary ReportRead Datos Insights' report on FinScan PaymentsAbout Datos InsightsDatos Insights is the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries-both the financial services firms and the technology providers who serve them. In an era of rapid change, we empower firms across the financial services ecosystem to make high-stakes decisions with confidence and speed. Our distinctive combination of proprietary data, analytics, and deep practitioner expertise provides actionable insights that enable clients to accelerate critical initiatives, inspire decisive action, and de-risk strategic investments to achieve faster, bolder transformation. Visit datos-insights to learn more.About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.'s FinScanoffers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan's comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan's SaaS clients are screening more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at .

