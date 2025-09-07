Uzbekistan Sends 265 Tons Of Food Aid To Earthquake Victims In Kunar

Reports from state-run agencies confirmed Sunday that Uzbekistan handed over the aid consignment in Balkh province to local authorities. The shipment aimed to support families badly affected in Kunar.

The 265-ton package was formally transferred by Ismatulla Irgashev, Uzbekistan's special representative for Afghanistan. Officials emphasized the gesture as an expression of neighborly solidarity during Afghanistan's moment of tragedy.

According to official accounts, the aid includes essential commodities such as flour, edible oil, beans, sugar, macaroni, and blankets. These items will be distributed to quake-hit households.

This assistance follows broader regional support. Iran recently dispatched its second aid consignment, while Qatar has established an air corridor to deliver emergency relief supplies to Kunar.

Additionally, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has announced the allocation of ten million dollars, underscoring global concern over the devastating earthquake's humanitarian consequences.

Uzbekistan's contribution adds momentum to ongoing relief operations, reinforcing the importance of international cooperation in addressing Afghanistan's acute humanitarian needs after this destructive natural disaster.

