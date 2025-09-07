Mithun Chakraborty: A Look At His Personal Life, Family, Affairs And Film Hits

Mithun Chakraborty is back in the spotlight with his hit film The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Let's take a closer look at the legendary actor's personal life and journey.

75-year-old Mithun Chakraborty has always been in the news for his personal life. Born in 1950 in Kolkata to a Bengali Hindu family, Mithun's real name is Gourang Chakraborty. He studied at Oriental Seminary and then got a BSc degree from Scottish Church College, Kolkata. He graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Before joining films, he was a Naxalite.

Mithun Chakraborty married actress Helena Luke in 1979 at the age of 29, but they separated after four months of marriage. He then married actress Yogeeta Bali in the same year. Mithun's first wife is no longer alive; she passed away in November 2024.

Mithun Chakraborty is a father of four. He has three sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, Ushmey Chakraborty, and a daughter, Dishani Chakraborty, whom he adopted. Mahaakshay and Namashi have appeared in a few films but haven't made a significant mark in Bollywood.

Mithun Chakraborty has had a string of affairs. He was most famously linked with Sridevi. They first met on the sets of the film 'Jaag Utha Insaan.' Rumors even suggested they secretly married. However, he ended the relationship with Sridevi when his wife Yogeeta Bali threatened him. He also had affairs with Padmini Kolhapure, Ranjeeta, and Sarika.

Mithun Chakraborty debuted in Bollywood with Mrinal Sen's 'Mrigayaa' in 1976, winning the National Award for Best Actor. The same year, he made a cameo in Dulal Guha's hit thriller 'Do Anjaane.' In 1978, he started his Bengali cinema career with 'Nadi Theke Sagare.' 'Surakshaa' (1979) gave him Bollywood recognition.

In his 49-year film career, Mithun Chakraborty has acted in over 350 films, including 'Tarana,' 'Hum Paanch,' 'Hum Se Badhkar Kaun,' 'Shaukeen,' 'Ashanti,' 'Taqdeer Ka Badshah,' 'Disco Dancer,' 'Ghar Ek Mandir,' 'Baazi,' 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin,' 'Ghulami,' 'Swarg Se Sunder,' 'Watan Ke Rakhwale,' 'Dalal,' 'Aadmi,' 'Agneepath,' and 'The Kashmir Files.'