Dubai Introduces Biometric 'Red Carpet' For Travelers

Dhaka: Dubai international airport, the world's busiest hub for international passengers, has unveiled the first-ever AI-powered 'Red Carpet' corridor - a groundbreaking system that lets travelers bypass traditional passport control.

Announcing the launch over the weekend, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, hailed the system as a“quantum leap in the world of smart travel.”

Dubbed the red carpet, the corridor allows up to ten passengers to pass through simultaneously in just seconds, without presenting documents or halting at immigration counters.

The system relies on AI to pre-recognize passenger data, automatically verify identities, and flag anomalies for manual inspection - doubling processing capacity while maintaining security standards.

Although airports such as Heathrow in London and JFK in New York have run trials for automated lanes, travelers noted Dubai's system is faster and more intuitive.

