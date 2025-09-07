Dubai Introduces Biometric 'Red Carpet' For Travelers
Dhaka: Dubai international airport, the world's busiest hub for international passengers, has unveiled the first-ever AI-powered 'Red Carpet' corridor - a groundbreaking system that lets travelers bypass traditional passport control.
Announcing the launch over the weekend, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, hailed the system as a“quantum leap in the world of smart travel.”
Dubbed the red carpet, the corridor allows up to ten passengers to pass through simultaneously in just seconds, without presenting documents or halting at immigration counters.
The system relies on AI to pre-recognize passenger data, automatically verify identities, and flag anomalies for manual inspection - doubling processing capacity while maintaining security standards.
Although airports such as Heathrow in London and JFK in New York have run trials for automated lanes, travelers noted Dubai's system is faster and more intuitive.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment