WHO Warns Restrictions On Female Doctors Hamper Earthquake Relief In Kunar

The World Health Organization said in its latest update that restrictions on women health professionals have severely affected the treatment process for earthquake victims across Kunar province.

According to the organization, limiting women's mobility has directly reduced children's access to health services, creating further challenges for families already traumatized by the recent 6.1-magnitude earthquake.

WHO confirmed it deployed six mobile medical teams to Nurgal district and nearby areas. These teams aim to provide urgent healthcare for affected families across mountainous regions.

The health body added that nearly 84,000 people have been impacted. Access to remote areas remains extremely difficult, delaying urgent deliveries of medicines, food, and emergency shelter supplies.

WHO has launched an appeal for four million dollars in emergency funding. A week after the earthquake, rescue operations continue as survivors remain in dire conditions.

Local authorities have confirmed more than 2,200 fatalities, with independent reports highlighting shortages of female doctors in Kunar and Nangarhar. This further intensifies difficulties in delivering life-saving medical assistance.

The earthquake has underscored how restrictions on female healthcare workers amplify humanitarian crises. Without immediate global support, vulnerable communities face compounded suffering from natural disasters and systemic barriers. Afghanistan's long-term recovery requires inclusive healthcare policies, international partnerships, and the empowerment of women professionals.

