Tunisian Man Donates Rare Boat to Sumud Flotilla Bound for Gaza
(MENAFN) A Tunisian man has handed over his rare, custom-made boat to the Global Sumud Flotilla, vowing to sail with the convoy in a bold attempt to breach Israel’s long-standing blockade of the Gaza Strip.
“The boat is very dear to me, but everything is worth sacrificing for Gaza and Palestine,” said Houssameddine bin Taher in a video shared widely across social media platforms.
Motivated by what he described as a moral obligation, bin Taher explained that his decision was spurred by a social media post detailing the mission’s objective.
“While browsing Facebook, I came across an article about the flotilla. I told myself that if I don’t take part, it will remain a mark of shame on my forehead,” he said.
Bin Taher said he already possesses “everything needed to participate in the flotilla,” and called his contribution a matter of personal duty.
He noted that his vessel—acquired in 2021—is one of only 11 of its kind in existence worldwide.
“For the sake of supporting the Palestinian cause, everything is worth sacrificing,” bin Taher said. “The most precious legacy I can leave my children is that I fought for truth, for freedom, and for Palestine and Gaza. That is the greatest lesson I can pass on to them.”
“If I could give my life, I would have given it to a small child from Gaza,” he added in a deeply emotional statement.
The Global Sumud Flotilla is set to depart from Sidi Bou Said Port in Tunis on September 10. This follows the departure of nearly 20 ships from Barcelona late last month and another group of vessels from Genoa, Italy, earlier this week. The Tunisian fleet forms the third arm of the mission.
Organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, the Sumud Convoy, and Malaysia’s Nusantara Solidarity group, the flotilla aims to break the Israeli naval siege and deliver international solidarity to the people of Gaza.
The urgency of the mission has intensified in light of worsening conditions in the territory. On August 22, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed famine in northern Gaza and warned of its potential spread under Israel’s continued blockade.
Friday marked 700 days since the start of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. According to official counts, at least 64,300 Palestinians have been killed. The campaign has left much of the enclave in ruins and on the brink of humanitarian collapse.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Israel is also currently defending itself against genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in Gaza.
