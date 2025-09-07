Blood Moon In UAE: Top Spots To Watch Lunar Eclipse On September 7 Khaleej Times

Residents across UAE and millions across the world are awaiting the September 7 Blood Moon , a rare event where stargazers in the Emirates will get to view a total lunar eclipse lasting for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

While the total stage lasts for just over an hour, UAE residents can view different stages of the eclipse for nearly five and a half hours.

Recommended For You Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

The moon will turn red in the UAE as the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface, giving it the name 'Blood Moon'.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The total stage of the eclipse is expected to begin at 9.30pm and end around 10.52pm. In general, residents can catch a good view of the celestial spectacle at any site which has clear skies, away from humidity and city glow. Here are some top spots to watch it from:



Jebel Jais: This iconic mountain stands as the highest peak of the country. UAE's stargazers can enjoy the cool mountain air while getting an up-close view of the sky. The highest mountain also boasts dining spots and adrenaline-pumping experiences, which means that residents can combine the watch for the moon with a family day out.

Al Qudra Desert: UAE's expansive deserts offer quiet skies, away from the noise and light pollution of the cities. If you are gathered in the desert, hoping to see the red glow of the eclipse, be mindful of safety precautions. This desert is a unique one as the golden sands are also home to several man-made lakes, offering a mix of both worlds. Residents can spot swans at Al Qudra Lake, and cruise over the soaring dunes.

Liwa Desert: Located in Abu Dhabi, the desert is ancestral home to the Bani Yas tribe, which means you will be looking at the same skies that the ancestors in UAE once looked to for guidance. The desert features some of the world's largest sand dunes, with many rising more than 150 metres in height. Hajar Mountains: This mountain range connects two countries, shared between United Arab Emirates and Oman. The rugged peaks are a popular attraction, and astronomy enthusiasts can watch the Blood Moon against the backdrop of the highest mountain range in the eastern Arabian Peninsula