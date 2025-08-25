403
Saudi FM Urges Int'l Community To End Israeli Aggression On Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud urged on Monday the international community to put an immediate end for the Israeli occupation forces' aggression on Gaza and stand firmly against displacing the Palestinian people from their land.
This came during his speech in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Consider the Continuing Israeli Aggression Against the Palestinian People held in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi minister reiterated the historical right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state and stressed the importance of taking all steps and measures to break the siege and bring in relief and humanitarian aid, he also called on the occupation forces to open all crossings and allow aid to enter without any obstacles and urgently.
He renewed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the so-called "Greater Israel Vision" and its complete rejection of the imperialist and expansionist projects adopted by the occupation authorities.
He also called for gathering international efforts to support the Palestinian people in regaining their capacities and empowering their national institutions by supporting the Palestinian national authority and its reform measures and called on the international community to compel the occupation to release the illegally withheld Palestinian tax revenues.
He pointed out to the increasing number of countries recognizing Palestine, which confirms that Israeli violations are rejected by the overwhelming majority of the international community.
He added that countries that are still hesitant to take this step should realize that the occupation's violations and expansionist policies are no longer hidden from anyone.
The Saudi minister expressed his hopes that the meeting would yield tangible results and progress towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace, bringing stability to the region, breaking out of the cycle of violence, and preventing its expansion, thus achieving stability for all. (end)
