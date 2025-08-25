Ashok Gehlot Questions HM Shah's Statement On Vice President Dhankhar's Resignation
In a post on social media platform X, Ashok Gehlot said,“Look, you must have come across such an example for the first time, not just in the country but in the world. Someone holding such a big post, called the Vice President of the country, works till 5 P.M., takes meetings, and suddenly resigns at around 8 P.M. and disappears.
"No one knows whether he is in the Vice President's building or not. He is not meeting anyone. So naturally, there must be some reason for such a situation.”
Gehlot pointed out that when ministers resign, they often explain their reasons in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. However, in the case of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, neither the government nor he himself has given any clarification.
“The whole country is asking where he has gone” Gehlot further said,“The whole country is worried and wondering where the Vice President is. This is setting a strange example for the entire world. To avoid his disrepute, Amit Shah ji has now come up with a new statement that he resigned due to health reasons.”
The Congress veteran questioned why neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister nor any minister went to meet the Vice President after his resignation if it was indeed a health issue.
“When no one even asked about his health, how can you say he resigned because of it? You are confusing the people of the country. But they will not be confused. The whole country wants to know how the Vice President suddenly disappeared,” Gehlot said.
He alleged that the government is under pressure and is attempting to divert attention by giving“contradictory explanations."
