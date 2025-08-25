Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Simplifies Visa Procedures For Formula 1 Foreign Guests - Decree

2025-08-25 05:07:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has simplified visa procedures for foreign nationals and stateless persons traveling to the country in connection with the 2025 Formula 1 races in Baku, Azernews reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

