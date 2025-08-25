Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the market size of veterinary ophthalmology equipment. The market, which is projected to escalate from $0.68 billion in 2024 to $0.73 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This steady growth observed in the historic period can be credited to several factors. These factors include an upswing in global pet ownership, enhanced understanding of animal eye health, an increase in veterinary clinic visits, the surge in adoption of companion animals in metropolitan areas, and the growing occurrence of animal eye disorders.

In the following years, the veterinary ophthalmology equipment market is anticipated to experience significant expansion. It is projected to reach a net worth of $0.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth throughout the specified period can be credited to the increased attention on equine and exotic animal ophthalmic care, a surge in the establishment of veterinary eye clinics and specialists, expanding knowledge of eye-related zoonotic diseases, surging demand for less invasive eye procedures, and the increasing investments made by equipment manufacturers in the veterinary sector. Some of the key trends predicted for the specified period are advancements in less invasive surgical procedures, the development of diagnostic protocols specialized for animals, the incorporation of telemedicine in eye check-ups, the integration of electronic medical records, and the introduction of innovations regarding multimodal ophthalmic imaging.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market?

The growth of the veterinary ophthalmology equipment market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in pet ownership. This practice involves the responsibility of caring for a domestic animal such as a dog, cat, bird, or any other companion animal by providing it with essentials such as food, shelter, medical attention and emotional care. The surge in pet ownership can be attributed to the strengthening emotional bond between humans and their pets, as these animals are increasingly being viewed as members of the family and treasured companions. This rise in pet ownership stimulates the demand for specialized veterinary ophthalmology equipment in order to deliver cutting-edge ocular care to ensure the health of these animals. For example, Shelter Animals Count, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., reported in 2024 that total adoptions of dogs and cats were 4,192,443, including 2 million dogs and 2 million cats. This represented a slight 0.4% growth, or an increase by 17,153 adoptions compared to 2023. Hence, the rise in pet ownership is a contributing factor to the expansion of the veterinary ophthalmology equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market?

. Bausch And Lomb Incorporated

. HEINE Optotechnik GmbH And Co. KG

. Revenio Group Oyj

. Tomey Corporation

. IRIDEX Corporation

. Reichert Inc

. GerVetUSA

. Eickemeyer

. Optomed Plc

. United States Intraocular Lens Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market In The Future?

Key businesses in the veterinary ophthalmology equipment market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of technologically superior solutions like ophthalmic surgical devices, with the aim of improving accuracy and results in animal eye surgeries. These ophthalmic surgical devices are specialized tools that veterinarians use to carry out detailed surgical operations on animals' eyes, including removing cataracts or repairing the cornea. For example, in April 2024, Mount Laurel Veterinary Services LLC, an animal hospital based in the US, introduced endolaser cyclophotocoagulation equipment, specifically designed for veterinary ophthalmology. This innovative technology employs an endoscopic probe that amalgamates illumination, visualization, and laser delivery into a single device. This allows veterinarians to treat the eye internally, boosting accuracy while reducing tissue harm. The technology provides real-time feedback, can be adapted to various species, and is particularly beneficial for pets like dogs and cats.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market

The veterinary ophthalmology equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Equipment, Other Types

2) By Technology: Optical Coherence Tomography, Digital Imaging Systems, Fluorescein Angiography, Ultrasound Imaging, Electroretinography

3) By Animal: Equine, Canine, Feline, Bovine

4) By Application: Diagnosis Of Ocular Diseases, Routine Eye Examinations, Surgical Procedures For Eye Disorders, Emergency Eye Care, Vision Rehabilitation

5) By End-User: Animal Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutions, Veterinary Universities, Mobile Veterinary Services

1) By Diagnostic Devices: Optical Coherence Tomography, Digital Imaging Systems, Fluorescein Angiography, Ultrasound Imaging, Electroretinography

2) By Surgical Equipment: Ophthalmic Microscopes, Phacoemulsification Systems, Microsurgical Instruments, Ophthalmic Lasers, Cryotherapy Units

3) By Other Types: Eye Speculums, Eye Irrigation Systems, Eye Drapes And Surgical Packs, Veterinary Ophthalmic Drugs Administration Tools, Protective Eye Wear For Animals

Global Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for veterinary ophthalmology equipment. Notably, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to witness rapid growth in the future. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

