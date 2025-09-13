Russian Attacks In August Claimed Lives Of 208 Civilians In Ukraine UN
According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 208 civilians were killed and 827 injured in Ukraine in August 2025 alone, she stated.
DiCarlo noted that drone strikes resulted in the highest number of casualties.
In both August and September, there was also a noticeable increase in attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, particularly gas supply facilities.Read also: Ukraine ready to share experience with NATO and contribute to collective defense – Zelensky
The UN official warned that this again raises concerns about a new wave of targeted strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure ahead of the approaching winter.
DiCarlo made the statement during a Security Council session convened in response to Russian drone attacks on Poland. In this context, she reiterated the Secretary-General's call for all parties involved to act responsibly and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could further escalate an already dangerously high level of tension.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 10, Polish forces shot down Russian drones that had violated the country's airspace.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 UAVs had entered Polish airspace overnight. He emphasized that NATO allies are facing a“large-scale provocation” from Moscow.
