Saudi Cricket Launches World Cricket Festival 2025

Saudi Arabia officially launched the World Cricket Festival (WCF) 2025, its most ambitious sporting and cultural initiative yet. The launch ceremony, hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Riyadh, gathered senior officials, international sporting figures, and industry leaders to unveil the vision behind the landmark event.

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia's investment in cricket is part of a wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish the Kingdom as a global hub for sport and entertainment. Significant resources are being directed toward diversifying the economy, engaging youth, and attracting international events. Alongside football, Formula 1, boxing, and tennis, cricket is now a priority - reflecting both its global reach and its strong connection to the Kingdom's expatriate community.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket moment yet. In November 2025, the Kingdom will host the World Cricket Festival (WCF) in Jeddah - a first-of-its-kind four-day spectacle that combines international cricket with concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment.

The Cricket Investment Company (CIC), the commercial arm of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF), has been established to accelerate the development and commercialization of cricket in the Kingdom. CIC will work hand-in-hand with strategic partners like Infinix Holding Ltd, to grow the game from the grassroots level, expand participation, and build pathways for local talent to strengthen the national team.

Aligned with Vision 2030, CIC's mission extends beyond commercial value-it seeks to enhance quality of life, foster community engagement, and position Saudi Arabia as a rising destination for cricket. As an enabler and strategic partner, CIC is committed to unlocking the sport's potential while ensuring it leaves a lasting social and cultural impact across the Kingdom.

The festival's centerpiece will be the F2 Double Wicket World Cup, featuring 10 international teams in a unique two-player format. Matches will be fast and unpredictable, with innovations such as the Super Sub rule and the Fireball over, designed to create dramatic highlights for live fans and global streaming audiences. By night, the event will transform into a music and cultural festival with headline performers, making WCF a full“day-and-night” experience.

Financially, WCF is projected to generate SAR 51.6 million in its debut year, with long-term valuation targets beyond SAR 150 million by 2028. More than a tournament, it positions Saudi Arabia as a new home for world cricket - uniting sport, culture, and commerce on a scale the Kingdom has never seen before.

The partnership between Infinix Holding Ltd and CIC is not limited to the World Cricket Festival. Over the next 18 months, a slate of flagship franchise-based leagues will roll out across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, creating a year-round calendar of professional and community events:

i. F2: Double Wicket World Cup – Launching at WCF in November 2025, with 10 international teams.

ii. TX Arabia (10 Over Cricket) – A high-energy 10-over league designed for younger audiences and festival appeal.

