HM Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's Visionary Leadership At First International 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' Conference

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership on the occasion of the first international conference of the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', calling it a historic step to showcase India's ancient knowledge traditions on the global stage.

The conference, held in New Delhi, is being described as a landmark initiative to revive and project India's vast intellectual heritage.

In a post on social media platform X, the Union Home Minister said the event represents a unique effort to preserve and transmit India's knowledge, science, and research traditions recorded in manuscripts, palm leaves, copper plates, inscriptions, and archival documents to future generations.

"It is a matter of great joy that the first international conference of 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', started with the farsighted vision of PM Modi to bring India's knowledge, science and research compiled in manuscripts, birch barks, copper plates, stone inscriptions and records to the new generation, is being organised in New Delhi. This event is providing a common platform to scholars, researchers and youth of the world's rich knowledge traditions," he wrote on X.

"'Gyan Bharatam Mission' is going to reconnect the whole world with India's unimaginable knowledge heritage by surveying, documenting and analysing more than one crore manuscripts across the country at a cost of Rs. 483 crore," he added.

The mission aims to bring India's unparalleled intellectual legacy before the world, while providing a platform for global scholars, researchers, and youth to deliberate on India's rich traditions.

The conference also discussed the use of digital technology to preserve these manuscripts and make them accessible at the global level.

Organisers stressed that the initiative would not only rejuvenate India's ancient knowledge systems but also help position the country as a hub of intellectual leadership worldwide.