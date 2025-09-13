Mark Ruffalo Shares What He Learnt While Working Alongside An FBI Agent For New OTT Series

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has opened up on filming the first season of his recently released streaming series 'Task'. The actor spoke about his preparation for his part in the series.

The actor, 57, recently graced the premiere of the new HBO original series, in which he stars as FBI agent Tom Brandis, reports 'People' magazine.

While preparing for the role, Ruffalo consulted with real-life retired FBI special agent Scott Duffey, who he says taught him a meaningful lesson about people who work in the field.“I learned that the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy”, he shared.

As per 'People', last month, the shared that when he wasn't with Duffey, he spent most of his time going around Philadelphia, where the show was filmed, eating the city's famous dish.

"I ate a lot of Philly cheesesteak sandwiches”, he said. "I just put a bunch of weight on”.

In addition to Ruffalo, the drama series stars Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, a father-of-two who is embroiled in a life of crime. Other cast members include Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio and Phoebe Fox.

The synopsis reads, "Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man”. The seven-episode series comes from Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby, who serves as an executive producer alongside Ruffalo.

In the trailer, Ruffalo's Tom is assigned to the task force by FBI honcho Kathleen, portrayed by Martha Plimpton.

She is later heard saying, "We need to find this crew before a turf war escalates”.

Meanwhile, Pelphrey's Robbie reveals his deeper motive behind the crimes, "I'm going to take their money so we can have a better life”, the father of two tells his partner.