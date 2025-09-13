2.42 Crore Cases Settled Across In Country In 3Rd National Lok Adalat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A total of over 2.42 crore cases were resolved across the country in the 3rd National Lok Adalat of 2025 held on Saturday, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said in a statement.

The Lok Adalat was organised in Taluks, Districts and High Courts across 29 States and 8 Union Territories under the leadership of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, NALSA Patron-in-Chief, and Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge and NALSA Executive Chairman.

According to the preliminary reports received till 6.30 p.m., a total of 2,42,55,036 cases were resolved, which included 2,10,44,809 pre-litigation matters and 32,10,227 pending cases.

The settlement amount involved exceeded Rs 7,817.62 crore. The statement added that the final figures are likely to go up once the reports from various State Legal Services Authorities are compiled.

The Lok Adalat addressed a broad spectrum of disputes, including criminal compoundable offences, plea bargaining, revenue and bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour and employment disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce), land acquisition references, intellectual property rights disputes, consumer matters, electricity and water bill cases, traffic challans, as well as other civil cases.

“With thousands of benches functioning simultaneously across the country, people from diverse walks of life found resolution to disputes that might otherwise have remained tied up in courts for years,” the statement said.

The NALSA stressed that the success of the Lok Adalat lies not just in the numbers but also in the confidence reposed by citizens in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

“From family disputes to commercial claims, the settlements reflect the emerging culture of dialogue over discord and the recognition that justice can be both swift and conciliatory,” it said.

In its statement, NALSA reiterated its mission to bridge the gap between justice and citizens, particularly the marginalised and vulnerable, while working towards“a future where amicable settlement becomes the first choice, not the last resort".

National Lok Adalats, held four times a year, are part of a countrywide effort by the NALSA to provide accessible, affordable, and efficient dispute resolution.

The initiative is especially impactful for minor legal matters that would otherwise languish in courts for months or years.