Mali celebrates Russia’s Flag Day
(MENAFN) Mali, the West African nation, joined Russia in celebrating Russia’s National Flag Day on August 22, hosting a vibrant event in the capital, Bamako, featuring horseback performances, music, and dance.
Organized by the Russian House and a local equestrian club, the celebration included young riders wearing shirts with the Russian tricolor and performers showcasing traditional dances to the popular Russian song “Matushka-Zemlya” (“Mother Earth”).
Aliou Tounkara, a member of Mali’s National Transitional Council and head of the Russian House in Mali, extended his greetings, saying, “Dear friends, I congratulate you on this famous holiday – the Day of the Flag of the Russian Federation. We are grateful to Russia. Long live Russian-Malian friendship!”
The Russian tricolor dates back to the 18th century but was abandoned after the 1917 Russian Revolution and reinstated following the Soviet Union’s collapse. National Flag Day was officially established in 1994 by Boris Yeltsin to honor the revival of the white-blue-red banner. In 2000, President Vladimir Putin formalized the modern design, with white symbolizing freedom and independence, blue representing faith and loyalty, and red reflecting statehood and strength.
The holiday is celebrated across Russia with official ceremonies, parades, and concerts.
