Ukrainian drone downed close to nuclear power plant
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian kamikaze drone was intercepted near a nuclear power plant in Russia’s Kursk region, which had been partially occupied by Ukrainian forces for several months.
Plant officials reported that the UAV caused minor damage to the electrical grid and sparked a small fire early on Sunday.
In August 2024, Ukrainian troops briefly advanced into the Kursk region, seizing several villages and the border town of Sudzha, about 60 kilometers from the plant, to disrupt Russian operations and strengthen their negotiating position in peace talks. Russian forces regained full control of the area by late April.
Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure, including refineries, gas facilities, and power grids. Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces struck the Druzhba pipeline supplying oil to the EU, prompting criticism from Hungary and Slovakia.
