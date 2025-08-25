Islamic Cultural Center Concludes Summer Forum For Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: With the participation of nearly 120 male and female students from non-Arabic-speaking Muslim communities, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center concluded the activities of its 5th annual Summer Forum programme.

The forum is held each year to educate and raise awareness among Muslim students who are not native Arabic speakers, with the aim of strengthening their religious knowledge and deepening their Islamic culture.

This year's programme stood out with a variety of activities, including a sports day, visits to the country's major museums-most notably Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, the Olympic Museum, Aspire Zone, The Pearl Island, and Gewan Island.

The programme also featured lessons on prayer and ablution, recitation and review of Surah Al-Fatiha and short surahs along with their meanings, learning the pillars of prayer, as well as raising awareness of the importance of sports in Islam, Arabic calligraphy and Islamic arts, the environment and Islam's perspective on it.

In addition, teachers delivered diverse lectures in classrooms on topics such as moderation and balance, love for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and the importance of following his Sunnah.

The closing ceremony included a short film in which some students expressed their happiness with the well-rounded and enriching programme that offered both awareness and education, while allowing them to experience the meaning of Islamic brotherhood.

The center also presented a speech highlighting the forum's objectives and achievements, and teachers emphasised the importance of the forum in educating students across various fields.

Outstanding students were honoured during the ceremony, while all participants received motivational gifts. Parents expressed their joy and appreciation for the forum's organisation and the variety of its activities.