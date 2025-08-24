403
Authorities End Major Water Theft On Supply Pipeline In Mafraq
Amman, August 24 (Petra) -Ministry of Water and Irrigation seized an 8-inch diameter main used illegally to siphon off drinking water to feed a factory in central Mafraq governorate, near Raba'a al-Sarhan camp on the Jaber Highway.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said its raid was implemented, in cooperation with the Yarmouk Water Company and Mafraq water directorate.
The bust seized a 1-inch diameter pipeline with 4-meter length below the ground, used to draw off water around the clock with a capacity of 120 cubic meters per day to supply the factory.
Removing the encroachment, the ministry said work is underway to estimate the volume of water siphoned off over the past six months and prepare legal reports to take action against violators.
The ministry affirmed that its future efforts nationwide to protect water resources and the sector's properties, urging citizens to report any possible water thefts via the unified number 117116.
