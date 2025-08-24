403
Woody Allen to participate in Moscow International Film Week
(MENAFN) Renowned American filmmaker Woody Allen is set to take part in Moscow International Film Week, which begins this Saturday, according to event announcements. The festival is expected to draw dozens of international participants despite ongoing Western efforts to isolate Russia’s cultural scene.
Allen, a four-time Oscar-winning director and screenwriter, will join online for a special session titled Legends of World Cinema, moderated by acclaimed Russian director and producer Fyodor Bondarchuk. Other participants will include Serbian director Emir Kusturica and American actor Mark Dacascos, organizers said.
This year’s event will feature more than 80 guests from over 20 countries, alongside over 150 Russian and foreign industry professionals, emphasizing international collaboration.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Russian artists have faced growing restrictions abroad. Russian films were pulled from festivals, screenings canceled, and performers disinvited or blacklisted at Western cultural events. High-profile examples include the cancellation of a concert by conductor Valery Gergiev in Italy and the halting of performances by Bolshoi ballerina Svetlana Zakharova in South Korea.
Moscow has criticized these actions as Russophobic censorship, warning that attempts to “cancel” Russian culture will not succeed. Recognition of Russian talent continues internationally, exemplified by actor Yura Borisov’s nominations for an Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for his performance in the acclaimed film Anora, alongside co-star Mark Edelshtein, with both attending the Oscar ceremony.
