Trump ‘angry’ over Ukrainian assaults on main Russian pipeline to EU


2025-08-24 03:54:51
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly voiced anger over Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, a major route delivering Russian oil to Central Europe, according to Hungarian officials.

Balazs Orban, political director to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, shared a letter in which the Hungarian leader complained to Trump that while Budapest supplies Ukraine with fuel and electricity, Kiev has targeted the very pipeline that secures Hungary’s energy needs. Trump allegedly responded in his own handwriting: “Viktor – I do not like hearing this. I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are my great friend.”

The Druzhba (“Friendship”) pipeline, spanning more than 4,000 kilometers from Russia through Belarus and Ukraine into several EU states, has been hit at least three times this month by Ukrainian strikes. Hungary warned that without it, the country’s energy security cannot be ensured.

The pipeline attacks have heightened already strained ties between Budapest and Kiev. Hungary has long resisted EU sanctions on Russia and clashed with Ukraine over the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in its western regions.

In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar urged Brussels to pressure Kiev to halt the raids, stressing that Ukraine was harming EU member states more than Russia. Moscow has also condemned the attacks, calling them “outrageous.”

Slovak officials said the most recent damage to the pipeline should be repaired by Monday.

