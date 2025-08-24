Subhash Ghai Triggers A Blast From The Past With His Film 'Umang'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai is walking down the memory lane, as he is looking back at his first“major film”.

On Sunday, he took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of his film 'Umang', in which he worked as an actor before he got his calling as filmmaker.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote,“My first major film as one the lead actors in film #Umang, a musical film by Gurudutt Films Atmaram N Shankar–Jaikishan in 1970. It brought me many leading roles till I rediscovered my talent as film writer n director to focus my life. Amazing journey but hardwork is the only key to success. @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas”.

Earlier, he had penned a heartfelt note on his wife Mukta's birthday and said that it was she who taught him to face crisis gracefully and dignity. He took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of him and his wife Mukta.

He wrote,“MR N MRS GHAI. I have been extremely blessed to have met this beautiful girl in pune 1965. When she was 16 years innocent n great soul. Her original name rehana farooqui now known as mrs mukta subhash ghai has achieved more love n respect than me in my families friends n film industry n world over. She taught me how to face crisis gracefully n with dignity n keep soaring”.

“A good wife n mother are only two parsons -the real architects of your life n you being in first half n second half of your life. N I m grateful that we both are a happy couple with two beautiful daughters till date. N forever Thank u n A HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY to my dearest person. My beloved wife MUKTA REHANA GHAI (sic)”, he added.

Subhash was one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers in the 1980s and 1990s.