Three Russian Soldiers Who Perpetrated Crimes In Bucha Eliminated In Luhansk Region

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports this

On August 22, an explosion rang out on the territory of the temporarily captured settlement of Kalynove, Kadiivka city community, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region.

Video: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The detonation took place in the yard of one of the houses where six Russian invaders were staying with their military transport.

In 2022, these Russians participated in the commission of war crimes in Bucha.

In the Luhansk region, they performed the function of a mobile air defense group to cover an enemy military repair base located near the house from air attacks.

As a result of the explosion, two pickup trucks with machine guns, a UAZ military light utility vehicle, loaded with ammunition, as well as three Russian soldiers were destroyed. Two more invaders were severely injured.

